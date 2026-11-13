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Washington Commanders 24 – New York Giants 21
By Eric Kennedy,8 days ago
WASHINGTON COMMANDERS 24 – NEW YORK GIANTS 21…. The New York Giants blew a golden opportunity take firm control of the NFC East on Thursday night when the Washington Commanders came from behind to defeat them 24-21 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The Giants are now 5-3-1 overall and 2-1-1 in the division. The Commanders improved to 3-5-1. In terms of overall team statistics, the Giants held advantages in total net yards (399 to 340), net yards passing (283 to 235), and yards rushing (116 to 105). Time of possession was almost identical and the turnover battle was also even at two apiece.