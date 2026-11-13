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Air Force Academy Debuts First Powered Aerobatic Trainers
By Matt Ryan,7 days ago
The U.S. Air Force Academy officially introduced four T-19A Kestrel aircraft Thursday, marking the arrival of its first airplanes dedicated to powered aerobatic training. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. Ken Wilsbach and three other military leaders piloted the aircraft over the academy’s noon formation before landing at Davis Airfield for a ceremony, according to an academy announcement.