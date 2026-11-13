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Sunday’s deer firearms season ushers in big changes
By Brett Briscoe,7 days ago
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Michigan’s regular firearm deer season begins on Sunday, ushering in the most significant regulatory shifts hunters have seen in decades. Following a May decision by the Michigan Natural Resources Commission, the state officially eliminated the historic Limited Firearms Deer Zone – commonly known as the “shotgun zone” – which had prohibited high-powered rifles in southern Lower Michigan since 1948.