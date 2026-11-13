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OBITUARY: Robert Lewis “Bob” Yeakey
By Ken Delaney,7 days ago
Robert Lewis “Bob” Yeakey, 79, of Union City, Michigan passed away Wednesday, November 11, 2026 at his home, surrounded by family, under hospice care. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 20, 2026 at Our Savior Lutheran Church, 405 Saint Joseph Street, Union City, MI with Rev. Peter Burfeind and Rev. Kurt Kuhlmann officiating. Interment will follow at Riverside Cemetery in Union City.