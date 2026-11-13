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Mayor Mitchell Proposes Ban on Overnight RV and Camper Parking in New Bedford
7 days ago
The following is a press release from Mayor Mitchell’s office. Mayor Jon Mitchell has introduced a new city ordinance prohibiting the overnight parking of recreational vehicles (RVs), motor homes, trailer homes, and campers on public streets and city property. The proposal is designed to address the persistent problem of people parking those vehicles indefinitely on neighborhood streets.
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