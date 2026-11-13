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November events at the Old State Capitol; Doodles talk at Manship Theatre; LSU Museum program
By ROBIN MILLER,7 days ago
Louisiana’s Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd., is opening its historic galleries for a day of free family entertainment and interactive learning on Nov. 27, also known as Black Friday. While the museum is always free to enter, this post-Thanksgiving event brings an expanded lineup of staff-led puppet performances, hands-on workshops and creative activities designed to keep families engaged over the long holiday weekend.