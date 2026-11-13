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London Approves Migrant Camp For 1,200 Arrivals in Oxfordshire Village of 350 Despite Protests of Locals
By Oliver JJ Lane,7 days ago
Britain’s left-wing government is cleaving to its “point of principle” that migrants should be resettled in middle class and rural areas, and has used emergency powers to approve the conversion of a military base in Oxfordshire into a migrant camp. Labour’s Communities Secretary Angela Rayner has given...