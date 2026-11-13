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Q&A: How Can We Slow the United States’ Measles Outbreak?
By Greg Richter,7 days ago
As the United States faces its worst measles outbreak in decades, a panel of health experts from the World Health Organization (WHO) will meet this week to assess the latest data on the outbreak in the United States and determine if our country will maintain its measles elimination status. There are now 5,400 measles cases in the United States. Among the areas hardest hit are Lancaster, Mifflin and Chester counties in Pennsylvania, which account for more than 800 of these cases.