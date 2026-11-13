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Two from Rolla injured after Thursday accident
7 days ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. — Two Rolla residents were injured in an accident late Thursday night, Nov. 12. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, a Rolla woman, 41, was driving a Chevrolet Trax on County Road 4110, south of County Road 4140, at 11:19 p.m. when her vehicle ran off the left side of the roadway and struck a tree. She and her male passenger, 34, also of Rolla, were transported by Phelps Health Ambulance to Phelps Health for treatment of moderate injuries.