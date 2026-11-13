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O-Zone: Trusted Brains
By John Oehser,7 days ago
JACKSONVILLE – Let's get to it …. If the NFL and the English Premier League are the greatest two leagues in sports, it makes sense for each to try to mimic the most compelling features of the other. In which case, maybe Jaguars General Manager James Gladstone and others have merely seen the future? It is probably wise to expect trade deadline day to explode in coming years rather than snigger at that possibility. And what else? Last place in the AFC South being relegated to the SEC Conference?