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Eight Residents Displaced After Knoxville Apartment Fire
By Donna Savits,7 days ago
Eight residents have been displaced following an apartment fire Thursday evening, November 12, in Knoxville. According to Knoxville Fire Chief Cal Wyman, the Knoxville Fire Department was dispatched around 5:38 p.m. to a reported structure fire in the 200 block of East Pleasant Street. While crews were responding, Marion County Dispatch reported visible flames and smoke coming from an apartment unit. It was initially unknown whether all occupants had safely evacuated the building.