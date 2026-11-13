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Three Rivers to consider rules against overnight congregation downtown Could have effect on homeless in downtown area
By Editorial Staff,7 days ago
THREE RIVERS — New proposed rules in the City of Three Rivers could have an impact on where homeless people in the area are allowed to be overnight. During the Wednesday, Nov. 4 Three Rivers Downtown Development Authority meeting, Three Rivers Police Department Chief Scott Boling presented proposed rules that would prohibit remaining or congregating in the Mural Mall, East Alley, and the downtown amphitheater property and “associated City-owned public grounds” from midnight to 6 a.m. daily.
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