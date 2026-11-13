undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
The Benefits of Sauna Therapy: What to Know Before You Sweat
By Nykia Spradley,7 days ago
Although saunas may not be the most relaxing spa or high-end gym amenity, recent studies show that as little as 30 minutes in a hot box can significantly boost the immune system and reduce the risk of cardiovascular and mental health issues, including hypertension and dementia. A physician should monitor the practice, particularly if you have any preexisting conditions. Sauna sessions can also offer several beauty benefits. The research reveals that quick stints in high heat are just enough to jump-start stress reduction, help fight off a cold, and even give skin a nice little glow-up. Experts break down the perks of sauna therapy and how to do it safely.