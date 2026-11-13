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ServSafe Manager Training set in Coshocton
7 days ago
Ohio State University Extension will offer ServSafe Manager Food Safety Training from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15 and 22 with the proctored exam being at 9 a.m. March 1. The ServSafe Manager series will be held at the Coshocton County Services Building. The cost of the course is $175, and the class size is limited to 15 participants. Preregistration is required at go.osu.edu/servsafecosh by Feb. 5.
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