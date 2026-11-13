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Jets vs. Bills Week 10 Preview: A 7–1 Division Leader Comes to MetLife
By Brie Austin,7 days ago
Buffalo arrives at MetLife Stadium leading the NFL in points and yards, on a four-game winning streak and working a short week after playing Monday night. The Jets arrive from the opposite direction: four straight losses, 12 points in Kansas City and a 2–7 record their head coach is not dressing up. “We’re not going to hide from the fact that we’re 2-7,” Aaron Glenn said this week.