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Iowa Volunteers Work to Identify Forgotten Veterans’ Graves
By Donna Savits,7 days ago
A volunteer effort is helping preserve Iowa’s military history by identifying the final resting places of veterans who served the country during wartime. Mike Rowley of Clive, a member of the Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War, is part of a small team dedicated to researching, documenting and recognizing Iowa service members whose contributions have gone largely unrecognized.
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