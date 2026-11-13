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Lewis County Orthopedics Welcomes Board Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Jeffrey Martin, DO
7 days ago
LOWVILLE- Lewis County Health System is pleased to welcome Board-Certified Orthopedic Surgeon Jeffrey Martin, DO. Dr. Jeffrey Martin joins physicians Carol Fisher, MD; Greg Keller, MD; Carolyn Hettrich, MD, MPH; Nicholas Perry, MD; and physician assistants Evan Leibelsperger, PA-C; Karen Fish, PA-C; and Sarah Finnigan, PA-C, on the main hospital campus in Lowville.