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The Scoop: Fri. Nov. 13, 2026, Tampa Bay and Florida headlines by WMNF
By Jaila Harrigan,7 days ago
The Florida Department of Health is expected to release updated dengue fever numbers next Tuesday. Hillsborough County has extended its local states of emergency and will continue to coordinate mosquito control efforts through at least March. These efforts aim to prevent the virus from becoming established locally. County officials say new infections appear to be slowing, but the numbers are still increasing.
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