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AI Literacy Is No Longer Optional: Just Ask the Attackers
By Editorials,7 days ago
AI literacy is the real defender gap, not access. Attackers already use AI to move faster, and most security teams use it without structure. I spent some time this week talking with a friend who has run IT for other people for many years. We were going through the exploits I’ve written about this year (hijacked GitHub accounts, stolen OAuth tokens, supply chain commits that erase themselves), and he said the line I haven’t been able to put down since.