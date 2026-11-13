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Key Democrat isn’t backing down on ballroom probe, setting up clash with Trump’s DOJ
By Steve Benen,7 days ago
If the Justice Department had hoped to bully Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut into abandoning his interest in the White House ballroom project, it doesn’t appear to be working. The Washington Sun reported:. Blumenthal is defending his plans to pursue oversight investigations into the Trump administration after he...
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