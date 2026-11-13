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Approved SMA gene therapies’ benefits outweigh cancer risks, FDA says
By Marisa Horak, MS,7 days ago
Agency evaluating whether regulatory action is needed on Zolgensma, Itvisma. Gene therapies for SMA, specifically Zolgensma and Itvisma, carry a potential cancer risk, the FDA said. The FDA maintains that the overall therapeutic benefits of these therapies continue to outweigh their potential risks. Patients treated with these therapies should receive...
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