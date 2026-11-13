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Family Services Alliance Participating in the 'Light the World Giving Machine Initiative'
By Southeast Idaho,8 days ago
The 'Light the World Giving Machine Initiative' launces tonight and we're featuring another non-profit organization participating this year. Family Services Alliance of Southeast Idaho provides support to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, stalking and human trafficking. Executive Director, Sarah O'Banion says their role is to help anyone that is...