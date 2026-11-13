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Rare salamanders spotted in Table Rock Watershed after Helene, wildfire
By Mary Kate Howland,7 days ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - For the first time in 30 years, Greenville Water says it has documented rare green salamanders in the Table Rock Watershed. Officials say these salamanders are environmentally sensitive, staying deep within rock crevices and requiring very specific habitats to survive. They were located in areas directly impacted by Hurricane Helene and the Table Rock Complex Fire in 2025.
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