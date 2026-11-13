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Heat-driven orbital currents detected for the first time in copper films
4 days ago
Temperature gradients generate electron orbital angular momentum in oxidized copper films, opening a potential route to harness waste heat in spintronic devices. (Nanowerk News) Researchers at National Taiwan University (NTU) have reported the first experimental evidence of heat-current-driven transverse accumulation of electrons' orbital angular momentum, a phenomenon known as the orbital Nernst effect.