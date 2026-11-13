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John Summit Reimagines Karol G’s 'BbY WOW' for the Club
8 days ago
Electronic music producer John Summit has unveiled an official remix of Karol G’s standout track, "BbY WOW," marking a significant moment for the intersection of reggaeton and tech house. Released through a partnership between Summit’s Experts Only imprint and Bichota Records, the collaboration arrives as both artists continue to exert substantial influence on the global music landscape.