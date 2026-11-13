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First 4D model of a living microbe reveals how cells adapt to changing light
4 days ago
A four-dimensional model of a photosynthetic bacterium tracks molecular activity over time, revealing how cells regulate energy use and respond to light changes. (Nanowerk News) For some tiny microbes, access to light is essential for life. Organisms that convert light and carbon dioxide to the energy they need to live must continually adjust when light conditions change. Understanding how they maintain stable activity over time could support efforts to use microbes to produce fuels, chemicals, materials, and other useful products.