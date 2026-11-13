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American Technology Venture lab works to connect entrepreneurs with mentors, investors
By Myra Ruiz,7 days ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A program based at the George Dean Johnson College of Business and Economics is helping emerging entrepreneurs turn their ideas into products. The American Technology Venture Lab is a nonprofit that connects inventors and innovators with mentors, investors and educators who can help them navigate...