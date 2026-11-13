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SPR News Today: A new federal program authorized cleanup of an Okanogan County mine
By Spokane Public Radio,7 days ago
Yesterday, Greater Spokane Incorporated presented its annual economic forecast to local business leaders. A conference that focuses on the Columbia River is virtual this year because of tensions between the U.S. and Canada. SPR’s Doug Nadvornick takes a closer look at the cleanup of an abandoned mine in Okanogan County....
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