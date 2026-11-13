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Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially In Production
By Marcus Stewart,7 days ago
Wolfenstein 3 is officially underway at MachineGames, Xbox CEO Asha Sharma has announced. The announcement of the third mainline Wolfenstein title in MachineGames’ trilogy comes over seven years after the launch of the fourth and most recent spin-off entry, Wolfenstein: Youngblood. Sharma’s announcement includes a teaser image of the script for Wolfenstein 3's first chapter. MachineGames echoed this reveal with its own post, which includes a photo of a motion capture session featuring actress Debra Wilson, who plays Grace Walker in the series.