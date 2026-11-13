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Darian Mensah's historic accuracy hides a curious deep-ball concern but does it matter?
By Ryan Wilson,7 days ago
Darian Mensah has been almost impossibly accurate for much of the 2026 season. The Miami quarterback has completed 76.8% of his passes, including 48.6% on throws traveling at least 20 yards downfield. His overall completion percentage is better than that of every first-round quarterback drafted over the last decade, while his deep-ball accuracy trails only Tua Tagovailoa's 48.7%.