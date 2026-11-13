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2hollis takes fans for a spin with ‘Pirouette’ — Album Review
By Riley Basile,8 days ago
“The Lady In Red,” “Warhorse,” “Daisy”. With his platinum blonde hair and signature genre-bending style, 2hollis has never been one to follow the crowd. After spending years making music under the name drippysoup, he eventually transitioned into what 2hollis is today, releasing his debut album, white tiger, in 2022. Now, he returns with his fifth studio album, Pirouette.