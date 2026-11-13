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Herndon to take control of public TV station after longtime operator dissolves
By Angela Woolsey,7 days ago
The Town of Herndon is preparing to assume control of the public access TV channels that broadcast its official meetings and local events. The board of the nonprofit that has operated Herndon Community Television (HCTV) for 36 years notified town officials on June 27 that it plans to dissolve the organization, Herndon Chief Communications Officer Brent Heavner explained to the town council at a Nov. 4 work session.
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