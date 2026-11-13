undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Apple announces release dates for the first Apple Home Collection smart devices
By Andrew Liszewski,7 days ago
Is a senior reporter who’s been covering and reviewing the latest gadgets and tech since 2006, but has loved all things electronic since he was a kid. The first few smart home devices and accessories that Apple co-developed with LG Electronics and Schneider Electric for its new Apple Home Collection are now available for preorder through the company’s online store, with delivery expected in mid-December. Apple announced the collection a month ago as part of a stronger push into the smart home space that’s led by its new Siri AI-powered HomeView smart display which is also now available starting today.