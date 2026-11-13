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Aryna Admits She Cannot Explain Collapse Against Mirra Andreeva at WTA Finals
By Jack Cops,7 days ago
Aryna Sabalenka Admits She Cannot Explain 11-Game Collapse Against Mirra Andreeva at WTA Finals. Aryna Sabalenka struggled to explain how she lost control of her match against Mirra Andreeva after surrendering an early 4-1 advantage in a 6-4, 6-0 defeat at the 2026 WTA Finals in Indian Wells. The Belarusian lost 11 consecutive games against the 19-year-old Russian, who completed an impressive comeback in just 62 minutes to secure first place in Group 2 and qualify for the semifinals.