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Avery Cochrane’s “You’re the Only One (I Never Performed For)” will leave you with the confident mindset needed to be your whole self
By Lexi Houghton,8 days ago
What emotion comes to mind when you think about taking a chance on someone for a new relationship? Excitement, maybe nervousness, love, hesitation, trust, middle-school-type butterflies with this new person? Put all of those elements into one song, and you’ve got the new single “You’re the Only One (I Never Performed For)” by Avery Cochrane. This song will have you feeling everything while being brought along for an emotional climb, with the end moment of realizing that you are unapologetically taking a chance — and what if it works?