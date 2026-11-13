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Revised Plans Submitted for Towne Gardens Plaza Replacement
By Buffalo Rising1 Comment,7 days ago
BFC Partners has reworked redevelopment plans for the Towne Gardens Plaza site at William and Jefferson Avenue on the near East Side. The previously-approved two phase project with 310 residential units and 30,000 square feet of commercial and community space featuring a seven-story building. BFC is now proposing for a first phase of 149 units in a five-story building replacing the existing retail building on the site and an undefined second phase that would be built along the Jefferson Avenue frontage. A McDonald’s at the William/Jefferson corner under separate ownership will remain.
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