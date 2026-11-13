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Alcaraz and Zverev Produce 34-Point Tiebreak During ATP Finals Practice in Turin
By Jack Cops,5 days ago
Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev Produce Spectacular 34-Point Tiebreak During ATP Finals Practice in Turin. Carlos Alcaraz and Alexander Zverev gave tennis fans an early glimpse of their quality ahead of the 2026 Nitto ATP Finals, producing an extraordinary 34-point tiebreak during a joint practice session in Turin. The Spaniard eventually prevailed 18-16 in an extended exchange that featured powerful groundstrokes, impressive defensive reactions and several spectacular moments at the net, with both players treating the practice court with the intensity of a competitive match.