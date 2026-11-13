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Essex board fields comments, questions on 4-day school week
By Mike Peterson,7 days ago
(Essex) -- Essex school officials are still in an exploratory mode on a switch to a shorter school week beginning next school year. About 35 people attended a public meeting Thursday night in the Allen Stuart Gym regarding the proposed switch to a four-day school week in the 2027-28 school year. Superintendent Gregg Cruickshank and the Essex School Board shared information from area districts already operating under a four-day week--such as Rock Port, Sidney and Stanton--and fielded questions and comments from the public about the proposed change. Speaking on KMA's "Morning Line" program Friday morning, Cruickshank says one parent commented that a four-day week would give students and parents a break from a busy schedule.