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The Mosaic Window – Answered Prayers Review
By Blizzard of Jozzsh,3 days ago
I often find myself experiencing déjà vu. And as I type this, I realize I probably won’t do the sensation justice. I’m talking about those moments that feel so impossibly real that you begin questioning time and space, what is and what was. That strange, unmistakable certainty that you’ve been somewhere before, experienced something before, but can’t quite remember when, where, or how. Sometimes, that’s the only way I know how to describe music.