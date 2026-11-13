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HURON SCHOOL DISTRICT CTE PROGRAM EXPANDS WITH ADDED WELDING 4 CLASS
By Mike Rudd,8 days ago
At this past Monday nights Huron School Board meeting, Jolene Konechne director of the CTE program spoke about going “beyond the classroom”. She invited a student and local industry representative to talk about the addition of a welding 4 class this year. They have collaborated with HMMI, Larson Cable Trailers and Lankota which have two students each that learn the welding trade directly from experienced professionals. Dave Hovde with HMMI said the program allows their people to train the students on necessary welding careers. Dave said this is what the participating industries receive from the program.
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