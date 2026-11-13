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Andreeva Shows Humility After Dismantling Sabalenka
By Jack Cops,7 days ago
Mirra Andreeva Shows Humility After Dismantling Aryna Sabalenka at WTA Finals: 'I Cannot Take All the Credit'. Mirra Andreeva refused to take all the credit for her remarkable 6-4, 6-0 victory over Aryna Sabalenka at the 2026 WTA Finals, admitting that the Belarusian had not produced her usual level during their Group 2 encounter in Indian Wells. Despite winning 11 consecutive games and securing her place in the semifinals, the 19-year-old insisted that her opponent's struggles had also contributed to the one-sided result.