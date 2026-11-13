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Why Better Managers Are Key to Faster Aerospace Production
By Greg Schinkel, Unique TrainingDevelopment,7 days ago
Geopolitical conflicts and the next generation of warfare have coalesced to create a shortage of munitions and advanced weaponry, threatening military readiness. Right now, the U.S. is short on air defense interceptors and long-range precision-guided munitions, but the introduction of new warfighting technologies will only further strain the industrial base.