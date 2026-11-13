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MAHA suffered heavy losses in the 2026 midterms, but the movement is far from dead
By Robert Brehm, University of VirginiaMatt Motta, Boston University,7 days ago
Candidates tied to the Make America Healthy Again, or MAHA, movement suffered a series of electoral defeats in the 2026 midterm elections, raising questions about MAHA’s political future. Despite its name, MAHA has become a controversial force in American health politics. While the movement calls for healthier food, increased...