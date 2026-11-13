undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Jets Flag Elite Player Dani Daproza Makes History with Commitment to Nebraska
By Amanda Vogt,7 days ago
When Dani Daproza started playing flag football as a freshman in high school, it was just a club sport. But this week, she committed to the University of Nebraska while becoming the first girls flag football player from New Jersey to sign with a Power Four school, and the first Jets Flag Elite athlete to receive a full-ride scholarship offer.
8