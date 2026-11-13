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Stranger Than Heaven Act 2 Trailer Shows Makoto Daito’s Yakuza Rise in 1929 Kure
7 days ago
Stranger Than Heaven Kure Story Trailer Pushes Daito Into the Yakuza. Fourteen years after Makoto Daito arrived in Japan searching for somewhere to belong, he appears to have found an answer. It just happens to involve the yakuza. SEGA and RGG Studio have released the second story trailer for Stranger Than Heaven, shifting Daito’s 50-year journey forward from Kokura in 1915 to Kure, Hiroshima in 1929.