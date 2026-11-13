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Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames, B.J. Blazkowicz & Grace Walker Returning
7 days ago
Wolfenstein 3 Is Officially in Production at MachineGames. B.J. Blazkowicz has spent nearly a decade away from the starring role, but apparently the Nazis still know exactly who has walked into the room. Xbox CEO Asha Sharma and MachineGames have officially confirmed that Wolfenstein 3 is now in production, turning January’s reports that the long-awaited sequel was underway into something considerably more concrete.