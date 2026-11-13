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Uncle Vanya feels relatable in Annie Baker’s modern adaptation
By Amanda Finn,7 days ago
Anton Chekhov’s Uncle Vanya has long been the reference point of many jokes in popular culture. One of Chekhov’s most well-known works, Vanya is a twisting tragicomedy surrounding many members of a family and the servants and neighbors in their orbit. It is a story about lost opportunities, chances not taken, and the cost of a life lived—often tied to rantings by Vanya. To be fair, Vanya isn’t even the central character, yet he is the titular one. In Annie Baker’s 2012 modern language adaptation, we see a more relatable family depicted in terms we better understand, yet their internal dramas remain as absurd and dramatic as ever.