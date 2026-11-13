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Warhammer Survivors Roadmap Brings Cross-Save and Free Reinforcements in 2027
7 days ago
Warhammer Survivors Roadmap Calls in Reinforcements Through 2027. The hordes have only been attacking for a few days, and Auroch Digital is already preparing considerably more ammunition for players. The studio has revealed its first post-launch roadmap for Warhammer Survivors, laying out four free updates through the first quarter of 2027, followed by a deliberately redacted piece of larger content currently planned for Q2.