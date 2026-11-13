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Cowboys Star Fires Back at Contract Accusations Amid Injuries
By Sean Deveney,7 days ago
For Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Joey Porter Jr, acquired last month in a trade with the Steelers, it probably started with the fateful Week 5 game against the Buccaneers. He had played briefly in the Week 4 win over the Texans, but against Tampa Bay on a Thursday night, Porter had shown up for the game with an illness, reportedly vomited, and was told to go home. After the game, former star defensive back Richard Sherman–now an analyst with Amazon Prime–suggested that Porter had been faking the illness because he wants a new contract. Porter had been sitting out with a dubious back injury in Pittsburgh as he held out for a contract extension, and the implication from Sherman was that he was doing it again in Dallas.