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Who turned out to vote in Colorado’s midterms? A look at the numbers by party and age
By KUNC,7 days ago
About two-thirds of Colorado’s active registered voters cast ballots in the midterm elections — more than 2.7 million people. Among active registered voters, roughly 77% of Democrats, 73% of Republicans and 61% of unaffiliated voters cast ballots. That’s according to figures released this week by the Colorado secretary of state’s office.